"Wanders Off...": Russian Media Mocks Biden For Avoiding Ukraine Question

US President Joe Biden, who is in Brazil to attend the G-20 Summit, announced a multimillion-dollar plan to "reforest the Amazon" on Sunday. Biden held a press conference in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil's Manaus, where he talked about conservation and the investments his administration has made in clean energy infrastructure. But, the US president took no questions about the United States's just-announced decision to clear Ukraine to use long-range American missiles to strike inside Russia in a major escalation of the conflict.

Following this, RT, the Russian state-controlled international news television network, posted a video of the US President appearing to "wander off" into the Amazon rainforest, on X (formally Twitter) and asked, "Where you going Joe?"

Where you going Joe?



Biden finishes press conference, answers no questions, wanders off into the Amazon Jungle pic.twitter.com/r2Hl5NoUhi — RT (@RT_com) November 18, 2024

The clip showed outgoing US president Biden standing at a podium in a loose-fitting blue outdoor shirt and sunglasses. He suddenly turns, waves, and appears to walk right into the forest, rather than following the path in front of him.

"Biden finishes press conference, answers no questions, wanders off into the Amazon Jungle," the Russian state media portal said in the post on X.

This was the second post on RT's X handle in the last 24 hours, which seemed to be mocking Mr Biden's decision, giving the green signal to Kyiv to use American missiles against military targets inside Russia.

Earlier on Sunday, RT posted a screen grab of a media article on the Biden administration's big move. A graphics interchange format (gif) image of a smiling US President was superimposed on the article. Posting the graphic, RT wrote, "Joe Biden planning his final vacation as US president be like".

Joe Biden planning his final vacation as US president be like pic.twitter.com/alvs3Elz2R — RT (@RT_com) November 17, 2024

US Clears Kyiv To Use ATACMS Missiles

Acting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's long-standing demand for authorisation to use the powerful Army Tactical Missile System-known by its initials ATACMS-the Biden administration has lifted restrictions on Kyiv's use of long-range missiles, allowing it to hit targets inside Russia.

The move, which came weeks before Mr Biden left office, has angered the Kremlin. Accusing the US of "throwing oil on the fire", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decision would mean Washington's direct involvement in the conflict.

Though there has been no official comment on the issue from the White House and incoming President Donald Trump, Mr Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, said: "The military-industrial complex seems to want to make sure they get World War III going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives."

President-elect Trump, who is set to take office on January 20, repeatedly pledged during his election campaign to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war.

