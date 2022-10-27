'Where Our Children Can Light Diyas': Rishi Sunak's Diwali Wishes From Downing Street

Rishi Sunak was attending a Diwali reception at 10 Downing Street

Britain's newly-appointed prime minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday shared Diwali wishes from his residence at 10 Downing Street. Mr Sunak, the country's first Indian-origin prime minister, was attending a Diwali reception at the official residence of the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

While extending Diwali wishes, Mr Sunak also vowed to build a Britain where "our children and grandchildren can light their Diyas".

“Brilliant to drop into tonight's Diwali reception in No10. I will do everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas and look to the future with hope. Happy #Diwali everyone!,” he tweeted, sharing a picture of himself at the reception.

The 42-year-old devout Hindu formally took charge as Britain's Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.

The investment banker-turned-politician is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years.