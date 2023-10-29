When Matthew Perry Revealed Why He Became An Actor

Mr Perry was a tennis enthusiast

The world woke up with the devastating news of Mathew Perry's death. The actor, renowned for his role as Chandler Bing in the beloved sitcom "Friends" was 54. The Emmy-nominated was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

His 2002 CNN interview with Larry King has resurfaced on the internet in which the actor revealed why he became an actor. He said, "My father is an actor, and that's how I initially generated respect for the business. I always wanted to follow in my father's footsteps, sort of. And I was lucky enough to be able to kind of do that."

He also revealed that he also studied acting in school and college. "It was the easiest course for me. I just had a love for it."

Mr Perry and his father John Bennett Perry also did a movie together titled Fools Rush in 1997.

He also revealed what he would do if he didn't become an actor. He shared that he would have played tennis. "I was quite good at it," he told Mr King in the interview.

Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on August 19, 1969, Mr Perry's mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, was a press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, and his father, John Bennett Perry, is a well-known actor.

Mr Perry's character Chandler Bing -- the group's most sarcastic and quick-witted, but occasionally awkward and insecure, member -- quickly became a fan favourite.