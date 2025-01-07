When Justin Trudeau Turned Into An Action Hero For Marvel Comics

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on January 6, stepping down as both the head of the government and the leader of the Liberal Party. Trudeau, who led the country over the last nine years, will remain the caretaker Prime Minister until the Liberal Party chooses a new leader. His resignation came after a noted decline in popularity, dissatisfaction within the party and growing support for the Conservatives.

As the 53-year-old prepares for the departure, let's rewind to 2016, when Trudeau was more than just a politician. He was a comic book action hero. In that year's issue of Marvel's ‘Civil War II: Choosing Sides,' Trudeau battled evil-doers in Canada's Parliament and even took on opponents in a boxing ring.

Trudeau, then 44, also graced the cover of the comic book in a vest adorned with a maple leaf. With elbows resting on the rope of the ring, Trudeau was flanked by Canadian superhero team Alpha Flight members – Puck, Sasquatch and Aurora – while Iron Man stood in the background, ready to lend a hand, according to the Toronto Star.

Toronto-based cartoonist Ramon Perez, the mind behind the Trudeau illustration, said at the time that he was going for a little "bit of, I guess, a little bit of attitude, a little bit of smugness."

"Like you don't know if he's already been boxing for a little bit and he's going back in, or he's just starting out and gearing himself up," Perez was quoted as saying by NPR. The initial draft included a bare-chested version of Trudeau, but Marvel felt it might be a bit too daring for their audience, the cartoonist added.

Trudeau's foray into the Marvel universe came when Canadian artist and writer Chip Zdarsky was invited by Marvel to pen a story about the Canadian superhero team Alpha Flight. Without hesitation, Zdarsky knew that Trudeau had to be included. “He seems to be the popular culture association with Canada right now,” Zdarsky told the Canadian Press at the time.

In the comic book, a character named Ulysses emerges with the ability to foresee future events. This power divides the superhero community, leading to debates over whether or not to act on his visions to prevent potential crimes.

In 1979, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Justin Trudeau's late father and former Prime Minister of Canada, also featured in an issue of Marvel Comics.