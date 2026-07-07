"Therapy Night": When European Leaders Discussed Trump's Greenland Threats

US President Donald Trump's threats about capturing Greenland reportedly pushed top European leaders to hold hours-long, informal emergency meeting earlier this year, according to a new report.

Held in Brussels, this midnight meeting involved leaders from France, Belgium, Italy, Denmark, among others, who reportedly raised concerns about America as a trusted ally, The Wall Street Journal reported.

At the European Council headquarters, known as “The Space Egg,” nearly 30 leaders held the private meeting. With no cameras, recordings, or phones allowed, they spoke openly, with some later describing the session as “therapy night.”

At the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said that Europe could no longer depend on the US for security after Trump's actions, including threats over Greenland.

His remarks followed after Europe's dissatisfactory attempt at using praise and concessions for Trump since his return to power. Tensions grew after Greenland became a flashpoint. Macron warned that Europe's dependence on America was a security risk, saying, “There is no going back.”

Some leaders also feared that the US cared more about resources than alliances. As per the report, Belgium Prime Minister warned that Europe risked becoming “a miserable slave” to the US.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni dissented, telling the room that while they might not like Trump, he could still be reasoned with.

The meeting took place in the last week of January, days after Trump spoke about seizing Greenland to “protect” it from Russia and China. The island of 57,000 people is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Trump issued these threats shortly after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with the president noting that Washington would run the Latin American country.

Subsequently, European nations, including France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain and

Denmark issued a joint statement, saying only Greenland and Denmark can decide matters regarding their relations. The diplomatic and political hurdles in the aftermath of the announcement forced Trump to back down from his claims.