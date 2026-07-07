Florida Influencer DreamDoll Brii, 21, Killed While Driving Her Lamborghini

A Florida-based influencer was shot dead while she was driving her lime green Lamborghini Urus in Miramar. Brianna Johnson, popularly known online as DreamDoll Brii, was inside her vehicle when a white sedan pulled up next to the vehicle and opened fire, according to The NY Post. Police said the 21-year-old later "succumbed to her injuries" on Sunday.

Two other people travelling in the Lamborghini were also shot. CBS reported that both were men. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What Police Said

Miramar Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Surveillance footage obtained by 7News shows a light-coloured car following the Lamborghini before the gunfire. After the shots were fired, the suspect's car sped away. The Lamborghini then rolled into a property nearby.

Police believe the vehicle may have been the intended target. "Certainly they targeted this particular car for some reason," Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said, according to NBC 6 South Florida. "We're trying to figure out why."

Fight Reported Before Shooting

Johnson's family told 7News that she and the two other occupants had attended a large party earlier that night.

The group later stopped at a Shell gas station, where a fight reportedly broke out. It is not yet clear whether that incident was connected to the shooting. Police have not confirmed a motive, and the investigation was underway.

People in the neighbourhood told NBC 6 South Florida that they heard what sounded like continuous gunfire during the holiday weekend.

"There is no reason for that behaviour when we're all trying to come together for something as big as 250 years of freedoms, so why do stuff like that?" one neighbour told the outlet.

Fans Pay Tribute

Following the news, tributes poured in across Instagram and TikTok, where DreamDoll Brii reportedly had a combined following of more than 470,000.

She was best known for her song Bend Ova, which reportedly became a popular audio on TikTok. Fans shared condolence messages and remembered her for the content she regularly posted online.