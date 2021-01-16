WhatsApp Delays Data Sharing Change After Backlash

WhatsApp canceled its Feb 8 deadline for accepting the tweak to its terms of service

WhatsApp on Friday delayed a data-sharing change as users worried about privacy fled the Facebook-owned messaging service and flocked to rivals Telegram and Signal.

"We're now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

We will make sure users have plenty of time to review and understand the terms. Rest assured we never planned to delete any accounts based on this and will not do so in the future. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 15, 2021

WhatsApp canceled its February 8 deadline for accepting the tweak to its terms of service, involving sharing data with Facebook servers.

The platform said it would instead "go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15."

