WhatsApp Delays Data Sharing Change After Backlash

The platform said it would instead "go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15."

WhatsApp Delays Data Sharing Change After Backlash

WhatsApp canceled its Feb 8 deadline for accepting the tweak to its terms of service

San Francisco:

WhatsApp on Friday delayed a data-sharing change as users worried about privacy fled the Facebook-owned messaging service and flocked to rivals Telegram and Signal.

"We're now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

WhatsApp canceled its February 8 deadline for accepting the tweak to its terms of service, involving sharing data with Facebook servers.

The platform said it would instead "go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15."

Newsbeep

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)