'What's Going On, Tim Cook?': Elon Musk After Apple Stops Ads On Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that Apple Inc has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter.

Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?" Elon Musk tweeted. "What's going on here @tim_cook?"

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Earlier in November, Musk said Twitter had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

Several companies including General Mills Inc and luxury automaker Audi of America have paused advertising on Twitter since Musk completed his purchase, while General Motors Co said it had temporarily halted paid advertising on the social media platform.

Apple spent an estimated $131,600 on Twitter ads between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16, down from $220,800 between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22, the week before Musk closed the Twitter acquisition, according to ad measurement firm Pathmatics.

