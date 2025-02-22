HKU5-CoV-2 Or Bat Virus: Symptoms, How It Can Spread, Affect Humans

A newly discovered bat coronavirus, HKU5-CoV-2, similar to the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified in China. The discovery was made by a team of virologists led by Shi Zhengli, often referred to as "Batwoman" for her extensive research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute.

What is HKU5-CoV-2 or Bat Virus?

HKU5-CoV-2 is a newly discovered bat coronavirus that belongs to the merbecovirus subgenus, which also includes the virus responsible for Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

Scientists found that it can bind to human ACE2 receptors, similar to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus behind COVID-19). This suggests it has the potential for animal-to-human transmission.

Experts note that HKU5-CoV-2 has a lower binding affinity to human ACE2 than SARS-CoV-2, and its ability to infect humans on a large scale remains uncertain. More research is needed to determine if it poses a serious health threat.

How It Can Affect Humans

Binds to human ACE2 receptors: The virus can attach to ACE2, the same receptor used by SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) to infect human cells.

Potential for spillover: Researchers found that when HKU5-CoV-2 was taken from bats, it could infect human cells and lab-grown tiny lung or gut tissues.

Intermediate hosts: The virus binds not just to human ACE2 but also to multiple mammalian species, meaning it could spread through an intermediate animal before reaching humans.

Lower efficiency than Covid-19: While it can infect human cells, scientists have said its ability to do so is significantly weaker than SARS-CoV-2.

The research team, led by Shi Zhengli, a leading virologist from Wuhan Institute of Virology, pointed out that while HKU5-CoV-2 shows a higher adaptation to human ACE2 than its earlier versions, it does not pose an immediate pandemic threat. Continuous monitoring is still needed to track any potential mutations that could increase its infectiousness.

HKU5-CoV-2 or Bat Virus: Symptoms

There are no confirmed cases of HKU5-CoV-2 in humans yet, so its symptoms are unknown. But since it belongs to the same subgenus as MERS and COVID-19, it might cause similar respiratory symptoms, such as:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Fatigue

Body aches

How the HKU5-CoV-2 or Bat Virus can spread

It can spread to humans in two possible ways: