20 new bat viruses discovered in China, two closely linked to deadly Nipah and Hendra

Scientists have discovered 20 new bat viruses in China, including two linked to the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses. Experts have warned that the discovery could have "critical implications" for public health across the world. The discovery was made in fruit orchards in Yunnan province, southwest China, where bats were found carrying unknown pathogens in their kidneys.

The study, published in the PLOS Pathogens journal, revealed 20 previously unknown viruses, including two henipaviruses genetically similar to Nipah and Hendra viruses, which can cause high-fatality illnesses in humans.

"These findings broaden our understanding of the bat kidney infectome, underscore critical zoonotic threats, and highlight the need for comprehensive, full-spectrum microbial analyses of previously understudied organs to better assess spillover risks from bat populations," the study's authors wrote.

The team, led by Guopeng Kuang from the Yunnan Institute of Endemic Disease Control and Prevention and Tian Yang from Dali University in China, raised concerns about transmission to humans due to the proximity of bats to orchards. The virus can spread through contaminated fruits, water or direct contact.

Researchers analysed 142 bats from ten species, finding a diverse range of microbes, including a new protozoan parasite (Klossiella yunnanensis) and a novel bacterium (Flavobacterium yunnanensis).

While it's uncertain if these viruses can jump from bats to humans, scientists will monitor them closely because of their genetic similarity to dangerous viruses.

As quoted by Science Alert, University of Sydney veterinarian and wildlife disease ecologist Alison Peel, pointed out: "We have other examples of close evolutionary cousins to Hendra and Nipah that appear not to be of any concern for spillover, so there will need to be some more laboratory studies on these new viruses to determine the actual risk." She was not involved in the study.