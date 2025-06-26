Researchers In Italy Unveil World's First Flying Humanoid Robot, But It's Getting Trolled Online. Here's Why

Researchers in Italy have unveiled the first flying humanoid robot, but the internet is creeped out by how it looks. According to Live Science, the Italian Institute of Technology shared a video on YouTube of the new robot, dubbed iRonCub MK3. In the clip, the baby-faced robot is held from a suspended position, before lifting off roughly 20 inches from the ground using thrusters. The robot, based on child-like size and appearance, measures 3 feet tall and weighs 22 kg.

The robot is the result of two years of research, testing and development, per the outlet. It is controlled by real people remotely. The IIT engineers say that this robot is the first such jet-powered flying humanoid robot designed to take off. They added that this work highlights the new possibilities that a flying, humanoid robot presents.

According to the institute, the iRonCub MK3 is being developed with "specific applications such as disaster response" in mind. Researchers believe that the robot's aerial mobility, along with its ground-based locomotion and manipulation, may pave the way for assistance in search and rescue missions. A robot of this kind could clear debris and assist in locating or even extracting victims, researchers said.

The authors of the study also point out that a flying humanoid robot could carry out repairs on structures difficult for human beings to access, like the undersides of bridges. They could even be deployed in hazardous environments where people can't safely operate, like the site of a nuclear or chemical leak, the outlet reported.

The iRonCub MK3 has been tested outdoors in a variety of situations and has also undergone flight testing in a wind tunnel.

Also Read | Earth's Mysterious "Heartbeat" Tearing Africa Apart, Forming New Ocean: Study

On social media, the robot has received mixed reactions. While some made fun of its baby face, others proposed some wild theories about its appearance.

"This is very impressive, but by God, what's with that face? He is staring into my soul," wrote one user on Reddit. "The technology showcased here is great, but why in the f*** does it have to look like a monster baby?" asked another.

"When the uprising comes, you'll be much less likely to shoot a cyborg with a baby face. You'll hesitate that fraction of a second, which is all it needs," theorised one user.