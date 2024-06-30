Explained: What Will Happen If Joe Biden Decided To Leave Presidential Race

Mr Biden's shaky performance has been a topic of discussion.

US President Joe Biden's first presidential debate of the US Election against Republican nominee Donald Trump made all the wrong noises. Mr Biden's shaky performance has been a topic of discussion. While a section has been criticising Joe Biden's performance against Donald Trump, others are wondering what would happen if Mr Biden decided to step down as party flag bearer at the last minute.

Now, let's break it down for you.

If Joe Biden withdraws his name, delegates from 50 states will have to look for a replacement at the earliest. They will most likely assemble for a nominating convention and officially appoint a candidate. The candidate is picked based on voting.

Who are the potential candidates?

Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro are among the names that can represent the party.

Meanwhile, US Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has predicted that former First Lady Michelle Obama will replace Joe Biden.

Speaking on his podcast Mr Cruz said, “The odds are north of 80% that the Democratic Party will remove Joe Biden from the ticket and replace him with Michelle Obama because Biden did so disastrously badly tonight that Democrats across the country are in utter freefall and complete panic.”

Has this happened before?

In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson sent shockwaves when he decided to exit. He made the announcement in the middle of the Vietnam War.

What is Joe Biden saying

President Joe Biden has expressed his intent to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming November elections.

Speaking at a rally, he said, "I know I'm not a young man, to state the obvious. I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to. I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul that I could do this job. The stakes are too high." The statement came a day after President Biden faced-off with Donal Trump in a heated debate.

