What We Know About 13 Israeli Hostages Freed By Hamas In Truce Deal

Five hostages already regained their freedom in October before the truce.

Six elderly people, three mothers and their four children -- here is what we know about the 13 hostages released Friday by Hamas from accounts by their relatives to AFP and in Israeli media.

The release is part of the truce agreement with Israel and brings the total of released hostages to 29 out of the approximately 240 taken to Gaza during the October 7 attack.

Ten Thai hostages and one Filipino hostage, not involved in the agreement between Israel and Hamas, were also released on Friday, according to Qatar.

- Ruth Munder, her daughter Keren and grandson -

Keren Munder, 54, and her son who celebrated his ninth birthday in captivity, from Kfar Saba north of Tel Aviv, were kidnapped from Nir Oz kibbutz, where they were visiting grandparents Ruth and Abraham Munder, both 78, also taken hostage.

Keren's brother, Roee Munder, 50, was killed in the October 7 attack.

- Doron Katz-Asher and her two daughters -

Doron Katz-Asher, 34, and her two children aged two and four, were also kidnapped from the Nir Oz kibbutz where they had been visiting Doron's mother, Efrat Katz, who died in the October 7 attack.

The three freed hostages have German nationality. Doron's husband, Yoni Asher, who that day had stayed at their home in Tel Aviv, recognised his wife and daughters in a video.

Ravid Katz, Doron's brother, was also kidnapped, as well as the partner of Efrat Katz, Gadi Moses and his ex-wife Margalit Moses.

- Margalit Moses -

The 77-year-old woman, who has cancer and requires daily medical care according to her relatives, appeared in a video showing her capture from Nir Oz. She has German nationality, according to the country's media.

- Adina Moshe -

The 72-year-old was kidnapped from Nir Oz. After the attack she was identified by her family in a video clip showing her on a motorbike wedged between two Hamas fighters.

According to her grandson interviewed by CNN, the septuagenarian was forced to hold on to the man who had shot and killed her husband Said David Moshe so as not to fall from the motorbike. She had heart surgery last year and needs medication.

- Danielle Aloni and her daughter -

Danielle Aloni, 45, was kidnapped along with her five-year-old daughter from Nir Oz kibbutz while they were hiding in the safe room at the home of Danielle's sister, Sharon Aloni-Konio.

The attackers set fire to the house before capturing them. Danielle Aloni appeared in a video released by Hamas on October 30.

Their extended family is the one with the most hostages taken, nine in total. Danielle and her daughter were captured along with Sharon, 34, her actor husband David Konio, 33, his brother Ariel, 26, Ariel's partner Arbel Yahod, 28, and her brother Dolev Yahod, 35.

- Yaffa Adar -

The 85-year-old resident of Nir Oz kibbutz was one of the oldest hostages taken to Gaza. The video of her kidnapping aboard what appeared to be a golf cart was shared widely on social media.

Her granddaughter Adva Adar was worried about the health of her grandmother, who suffers from heart and kidney failure, and high blood pressure. Tamir Adar, Yaffa's grandson, was also taken hostage.

- Hanna Katzir -

Hannah Katzir, 76, a former nanny, was abducted from Nir Oz kibbutz along with her son, Elad Katzir, 47.

She appeared in a hostage video released by Islamic Jihad on November 9. She uses a walking frame and needs medication, according to her family.

- Channah Peri -

The 79-year-old woman, who has South African nationality, was on the phone with her daughter when the attackers burst into her home in Nirim kibbutz.

Her daughter then tried to contact her brother who lives in another house to get to safety, but it was too late.

Shortly after, she received a photo, sent from her mother's phone, showing Channah in her pyjamas in her living room alongside her son. According to her daughter, Channah is diabetic and needs insulin.

