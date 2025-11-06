What Is Vreels, New Social Media Platform Made By India And The US

In a world where people juggle multiple apps to create content, chat, and shop, Vreels brings everything together in one space. Developed across the United States and India, this new-age social media platform aims to redefine how people create, communicate, and connect online.

Vreels stands for Virtually Relax, Explore, Engage, Live and Share.

What Makes Vreels Different

Most platforms today focus on one thing: short videos, messaging, or shopping. Vreels combines them all. Users can:

Create short videos and photo stories

Chat or make voice and video calls.

Explore content from others.

Shop, sell, or bid on products all without leaving the app.

For Creators

Vreels is built with creators in mind.

You can:

Record, edit, and post videos or photos.

Add filters, text, stickers, and music.

Share your stories and experiences with the world.

Pix Pouches

One standout feature is Pix Pouches. It lets users organise photos, designs, or creative ideas into themed collections. Whether you are a traveller, designer, or content creator, Pix Pouches work like digital folders.

Chat And Call Features

Communication is built right into the app. With chats, group chats, voice, and video calls, users can stay connected without switching to another platform.

V Map

The V Map feature shows where your friends or communities are, with full control over what you choose to share.

V Capsules

One of the most unique tools on Vreels is V Capsules. It lets users save time-locked messages, videos, or photos that unlock on special dates like birthdays, anniversaries, or personal milestones.

Vreels Shop

Coming soon is Vreels Shop/Bid which is a creative marketplace inside the app. Here, users can shop, sell, or bid on unique products directly.

Security Features

Vreels uses:

Token-based authentication

End-to-end encryption

Custom privacy settings

Made In The US And India

Vreels is the result of innovation between the USA and India, built under the idea of being “Made for the World.” The company has filed several technology patents.

Now available in 22 countries, Vreels is in its beta phase and can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.