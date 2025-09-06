Why Was Department Of War Renamed After World War II And Why Donald Trump Wants It Restored

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the Department of Defense to be renamed the “Department of War.” The order, issued on September 5, restores a title last used in the 1940s. According to the text of the order seen by the BBC, the move is intended to “project strength and resolve.”

For now, the department will use the new label as a “secondary title” while the administration seeks congressional approval for a permanent change. Though the order carries no legal force, the White House is reportedly exploring ways to push the change through without waiting for lawmakers. Updating signage and branding across the sprawling institution would also be hugely expensive, Vox reported.

Why Did Trump Want The Name Changed?

Trump has long expressed discomfort with the existing name. In August 2025, he said that the Department of Defense “didn't sound good to me…it used to be called the Department of War. It had a stronger sound, and as you know, we won World War I, we won World War II, we won everything. Now we have a Department of Defense; we're defenders.”

According to Vox, he told Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, “If you want to change it back to what it was when we used to win wars all the time, that's okay with me.”

History Of Department Of Defense

The Department of Defense, which oversees the US armed services, is the successor to the War Department. That agency was created as a cabinet-level body in 1789 and existed until 1947, BBC stated.

Trump's executive order said, “The name ‘Department of War' conveys a stronger message of readiness and resolve compared to ‘Department of Defense,' which emphasises only defensive capabilities,” reported BBC.

Why Was The Name Changed After World War II?

Trump is correct that before 1947 the United States had a War Department, but it was not quite the same as today's Department of Defense. That office controlled the Army, while the Navy was managed by a separate department, Vox reported.

Then President Harry Truman and senior military leaders believed the division had weakened wartime coordination. Truman even said it contributed to the failure to prevent the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

“Truman and his top national security advisers believed that it was essential to integrate and rationalise both national security planning and the preparation of the war plans,” historian Melvyn Leffler was quoted as saying by Vox.

According to Vox, on Trump's order, Leffler said, “Changing the name from defence to war implies a much greater desire to engage in bellicose policies. That might lead to actual armed conflict.”

Why Does This Matter Now?

The timing is notable, coming just days after China showcased a range of new weapons, drones and military systems in a massive parade widely interpreted as a warning to Washington and its allies.

Late on September 5, the Pentagon's official website had already shifted to war.gov, bearing the new headline “US Department of War,” according to the BBC.