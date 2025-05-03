All About Pakistan's Abdali Weapon System Tested Amid Tensions With India

Amid increasing hostility between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, Islamabad claimed it had successfully tested a ballistic missile. The test of the Abdali Weapon System was conducted on May 3 as part of a military drill titled Exercise INDUS. The move has further escalated tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

What is the Abdali Weapon System?

On May 3, Pakistan announced it had successfully carried out a training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a claimed range of 450 kilometres. The launch was reportedly part of Exercise INDUS.

The missile, also known as Hatf-II, has been developed by Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO). The missile is an upgraded version of Hatf 1, a short-range, solid-fueled ballistic missile. The Hatf 2 variant has been in service since 2005.

According to Missile Threat, an open-source platform, Abdaliis "carried on a road mobile transporter. The use of solid propellant and the vehicle makes the missile easy to store, transport and fire."

It can carry High Explosives (HE), submunitions and conventional warheads, with a single payload weighing between 250 and 450 kg. It is classified as a short-range ballistic missile.

What was the objective behind this missile test?

As per the Pakistani government, the primary aim of the test was to validate the Abdali system's technical aspects and ensure the missile unit's combat readiness. Specific parameters under evaluation included the system's advanced navigation capabilities and enhanced manoeuvrability, both of which are critical for dynamic battlefield scenarios. The test was intended as a training exercise to confirm the military's ability to deploy the weapon system effectively under operational conditions.

What happened in the Pahalgam attack?

In the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 26 civilians were killed, including a Nepalese tourist and a local pony guide. A terrorist group with alleged links to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) later claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident has been widely condemned and has reignited global concerns about cross-border terrorism in the region.

How has India responded to the attack and Pakistan's actions since?

India has responded firmly to escalating tensions with Pakistan by scrapping the Indus Waters Treaty, revoking all Pakistani visas, expelling its nationals, halting imports, banning Pakistani ships and downgrading diplomatic ties.

What claims has Pakistan made in response?

According to various reports, Pakistan's Information Minister Ataullah Tara alleged that India was planning a military strike within 36 hours. Since making the claim, over 72 hours have passed with no such event occurring.

What lies ahead?

With relations at a new low, both sides remain on high alert. Pakistan's show of military capability through the Abdali Weapon System is being watched closely, especially given the timing and political messaging behind it.