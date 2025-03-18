What Is International Space Station, From Where Sunita Williams Is Returning After 9 Months

After spending over nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have finally embarked on their journey home. The duo departed the ISS this morning aboard the Dragon spacecraft. NASA confirmed that Crew-9 undocked at 10:35 am IST, sharing footage of the spacecraft detaching from the ISS. The return journey is expected to take around 17 hours.

What is the ISS?

The International Space Station (ISS) is the largest structure ever built in space. It is a multi-nation project, serving as a hub for scientific research, space exploration, and international collaboration.

First launched in 1998, the ISS has been continuously occupied since November 2, 2000. It operates as a cooperative programme between NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), the European Space Agency (ESA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

The ISS was officially approved by former US President Ronald Reagan in 1984, and its development involved contributions from multiple nations. Initially, NASA collaborated with Canada, Japan, and European nations. In 1993, Russia joined the programme, leading to a two-phase development:

Phase 1 (1995-1998): NASA and Russian cosmonauts worked together on the Mir Orbital Station, with 11 Space Shuttle missions conducted to test cooperation.

Phase 2 (1998 onwards): The ISS construction began with various modules launched and assembled in orbit.

Today, five space agencies oversee the ISS.

Key Facts About The ISS

The ISS is a modular space station assembled like a giant Lego set in orbit.

It measures 109 metres (358 feet) across with a mass of over 4,00,000 kg.

The station orbits Earth at an altitude of 370 - 460 km, requiring periodic adjustments due to atmospheric drag.

It can accommodate 3 to 13 astronauts at different times.

Solar arrays cover 2,247 square meters and generate enough electricity to support onboard research and daily operations.

When Will The ISS Deorbit

NASA and its international partners plan to operate the ISS until at least 2030. As the station ages, new modules and systems are periodically added to maintain its functionality.

NASA and its partners are working on a controlled deorbit plan for the ISS to prevent an uncontrolled re-entry disaster. Initially, they considered using three Russian Progress spacecraft to guide the ISS down in one piece, ensuring debris landed in a designated ocean area. This approach was then found to be unfeasible due to power limitations and the Russian segment's inability to support three Progress spacecraft simultaneously.

Disassembling the ISS isn't an option either, as it was designed for assembly in space, not dismantling. Bringing down large sections is impractical without a spacecraft like the retired Space Shuttle. While NASA is working with the Smithsonian to preserve smaller components, the focus remains on a controlled deorbit strategy to safely retire the station in five years.