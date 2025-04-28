What Is 'Grandpa Gang', Facing Trial Over Kim Kardashian's $10 Million Jewellery Theft

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is expected to testify in court about the 2016 Paris robbery, where she was robbed at gunpoint by a group of suspects called the 'Grandpa Gang'. The gang is now facing trial in Paris.

The group is accused of stealing Ms Kardashian's jewellery worth almost $10 million, including a $4 million diamond ring.

Who is the Grandpa Gang?

Originating in France, the Grandpa Gang is a group of elderly men involved in a series of high-profile crimes. All the members of this gang are known for their advanced age, above 60 years.

The key members of the gang are Yunice Abbas and Aomar Ait Khedache. Of the 12 people who were initially charged for the robbery, only 10 will be a part of the trial.

One suspect, 72-year-old Marceau Baum-Gertner, died before the trial, while another, Pierre Bouianere, 80, couldn't take part in the trial because of health issues.

Yunice Abbas, 71, admitted to taking part in the heist. He even wrote a book later, titled "I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian," in which he revealed his involvement.

Another member, 68-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache, also known as Old Omar, has admitted to participating in the theft. Khedache is said to be the ringleader, but he refuses the claim. His lawyer, Chloe Arnoux, said her client may end up spending the last few years of his life in prison due to his age.

Didier Dubreucq, a 69-year-old suspect who also arrived at the scene on a bike, is charged with entering Ms Kardashian's room, a claim he denies.

The gang was captured using the DNA traces found on plastic bands used by Ms Kardashian. The police took samples from her wrists, hair, and ankles. French police used this evidence, along with surveillance footage, phone records, and witness testimonies, to arrest the gang.

According to reports, the gang is believed to have committed multiple robberies, including high-value jewellery. They are known for stealing valuable items in armed robberies.