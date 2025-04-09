What Is Airport Theory? New Viral Trend That Has People Racing Against The Clock

A new TikTok trend is taking the internet by storm - and it's hitting travellers where it hurts: their wallets. While 2024 saw the rise of the "raw-dogging" trend, which challenged passengers to brave entire flights without entertainment or distractions, 2025 has ushered in the era of the "Airport Theory." This viral trend encourages flyers to arrive at the airport just 15 minutes before boarding - a bold move that's thrilling for some but proving costly for many, CNN reported.

Several TikTok creators have been testing the "Airport Theory," challenging the idea that you can arrive at the airport just 15 minutes before boarding- or even before departure- and still make your flight. The premise is simple: if you've checked in online and are travelling with only hand luggage, you can breeze through security and head straight to the gate, making a fashionably late entrance onto the plane.

Creator Michael DiCostanzo successfully tried the trend at one of the busiest airports in the U.S.-Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International, documenting his experience in a Jan. 10 TikTok video. With TSA PreCheck and no checked bags, DiCostanzo managed to reach his gate in a nail-biting 14 minutes and 57 seconds.

But not everyone has been as lucky. Creator Jenny Kurtz shared a cautionary tale in a Feb. 5 video, after she appeared to miss her flight to Chicago while attempting the same stunt.

Travel advisor Nicole Campoy Jackson from Fora Travel told People that while the trend may seem exciting, it's ultimately a gamble not worth taking. "It only takes one stressful missed flight for you to realize this trend is pointlessly risky," she said, adding, "The easiest way to guarantee you'll eventually miss a flight is to rely on this 'theory.'"

Jackson points out the many unpredictable variables that can derail such a tight schedule-from extra security checks to malfunctioning airport systems or unexpectedly long lines, even for travellers with TSA PreCheck.

While she admits to having cut it close and still made her flights in the past, Jackson makes one thing clear: "I have never once arrived early or on time and missed my flight."