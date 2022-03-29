What Happened At Oscars Brought Trouble For This Will Smith On Twitter

Actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday. (AFP Photo)

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will be remembered for a long time because of one incident: Actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. But on Twitter, a "wrong" Will Smith was in the firing line.

Sunday's incident divided the internet, with many users supporting Smith while others slamming his action. But they directed their anger at video game developer who has a verified Twitter account.

The user had to come out and clarify that it is not him who the internet should be angry at.

"Real talk, I'm not the person you're upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living. At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence," he said on Twitter.

Actor Will Smith doesn't have a Twitter account. He posts all the update on his Instagram handle.

The "wrong" Will Smith also replied to a few comments from users.

"I feel bad for anyone who is happy or upset with you. They'll never make it through the noise," a user said. "I really worry about the people around anyone who cheers someone punching someone else in the face," Will Smith said in response.

And then there were memes about what happened at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles. Host Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith, comparing her tightly cropped hair to Demi Moore's appearance in "GI Jane". "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right," he said.

At this point, actor Will Smith stood up, walked up to the comedian and slapped him. He returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth." This caused the broadcasters in the United States to beep out several seconds of audio.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who is also an actress, suffers from alopecia, and publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2018.

Will Smith, who won the Best Actor award at the same ceremony, later apologised to the Academy. In an Instagram post late at night, the actor finally apologised to Rock and the Academy, which is reportedly considering taking action against him.