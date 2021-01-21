What Biden-Harris Families Wore At Oath Carried A Message

Joe Biden wore a navy suit and navy overcoat by the American designer.

President Joe Biden, his wife, Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, all favored American fashion designers for their Inauguration Day attire.

Their choice of clothing is steeped in symbolism and tradition as the first family mostly prefers to be dressed by US designers, especially young and less well-known designers.

Joe Biden dress, a navy suit and navy overcoat, was designed Ralph Lauren, a quintessential American clothing brand. Doug Emhoff also chose the same designer. The lady Jill Biden wore an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress by emerging American designer Alexandra O'Neil of Markarian, according to a transition announcement.

Kamala Harris wore a purple dress and coat by Black fashion designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, two favorites of former first lady Michelle Obama. She paired her dress with a black mask and shoes.

Former first lady Melania Trump also wore Ralph Lauren for her husband Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, but later abandoned the tradition of wearing mostly US designers. That was partly because many US designers refused to dress her.

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US president and Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President, making history as the first Black, South Asian, and female person to hold the role.