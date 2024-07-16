'What An Honor': JD Vance After Being Declared Trump's Vice President Pick

JD Vance has been a supporter of Donald Trump in the Senate. (File)

JD Vance, a Republican US Senator from Ohio, expressed gratitude on Tuesday for being picked as the running mate of US presidential candidate Donald Trump and called it an "honour" to run alongside him. He said that Trump has delivered it once and will do it again.

In a post on X, JD Vance stated, "Just overwhelmed with gratitude. What an honor it is to run alongside President Donald J. Trump. He delivered peace and prosperity once, and with your help, he'll do it again. Onward to victory!"

His statement comes after former US President Donald Trump made his pick for Vice President, selecting JD Vance as his running mate on Monday. Trump confirmed Vance's candidature through a post on Truth Social.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump posted on Truth Social.

After years of criticising Trump, Vance has embraced the populist ideology of the former president; this choice further elevates him.

After getting support from Trump in a fierce Republican primary, Vance--a venture entrepreneur and the author of the best-selling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy"--was elected to the US Senate in 2022, according to CNN.

"JD honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.'s book, 'Hillbilly Elegy,' became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. JD has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond....," Trump further said in his post.

"...As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance, his wife, Usha, who also graduated from Yale Law School, and their three beautiful children. MAGA2024!" the post added.

Marco Rubio of Florida and Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota, who were considered to be the frontrunners in the race, are now out of it. Vance has been a supporter of Trump in the Senate and frequently casts votes in the former president's favour.

He echoed Trump's criticism of increasing aid by opposing a bill aimed at assisting Ukraine earlier this year. He is also close with Donald Trump Jr., according to CNN report. According to the report, Vance--a veteran, author, and former venture capitalist--was one of the contenders who obtained vice-presidential vetting materials from the Trump campaign.

Vance was born James David Bowman in Middletown, Ohio, to a mother who struggled with addiction and a father who left the family when JD was a toddler. He was raised by his grandparents.

In 2017, Vance returned to Ohio and continued to work in venture capital. He and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, whom he met at Yale, have three children. Usha Vance, born Usha Chilukuri, is an attorney who has carved out a successful career in the legal field.

Born to Indian immigrant parents, she grew up with a strong emphasis on education and hard work in a San Diego, California, suburb. Usha attended Yale University and also graduated from Yale Law School.

While at Yale, Usha served as managing editor of the Yale Journal of Law & Technology and executive development editor of The Yale Law Journal, according to a biography from the Munger, Tolles & Olson law firm.

