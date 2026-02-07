7 US-Iran Flashpoints That Escalated Regional Tensions

The United States and Iran on Friday were trying to reach a diplomatic solution to disputes between the two nations that have led to heightened tensions in the Middle East, and warnings from President Donald Trump that military options are at his disposal.

While Washington wants talks to include the nuclear program, ballistic missiles, support for armed groups and treatment of the Iranian people, Tehran has insisted on focusing exclusively on its disputed nuclear programme and is seeking recognition of its right to enrich uranium.

Here are key moments in relations between Trump's administration and Iran over recent years:

US QUITS NUCLEAR DEAL - MAY 2018

During his first term in office, Trump pulled the United States out of a 2015 nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the signature foreign policy achievement of former Democratic President Barack Obama.

The deal eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear program to prevent it from being able to make an atomic bomb. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

SOLEIMANI KILLED IN STRIKE ORDERED BY TRUMP - JANUARY 2020

General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards, was killed in Iraq in a drone strike in January 2020, ordered by Trump.

Days after the assassination, the United States described the killing as self-defense. The US Attorney General at the time, William Barr, said Trump clearly had the authority to kill Soleimani and the general was a "legitimate military target".

A UN human rights investigator said the incident was a violation of international law. The Iranian authorities have previously called for Trump to be tried and judged.

US ATTEMPTS 'SNAPBACK' OF UN SANCTIONS ON IRAN - AUGUST 2020

The United States triggered a process aimed at restoring all UN sanctions on Iran in August 2020 after the UN Security Council rejected a US bid to extend a conventional arms embargo on the country.

The US effort failed after 13 of the 15 Security Council members at the time said Washington's move was void because it relied on a mechanism agreed under the 2015 nuclear deal that the United States had quit in 2018.

US CHARGES IRANIAN MAN IN PLOT TO KILL TRUMP - NOVEMBER 2024

The United States in November 2024 charged Iranian Farhad Shakeri in connection with an alleged plot ordered by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps to assassinate Trump, according to the Department of Justice.

Shakeri told law enforcement he did not intend to formulate such a plan within the time frame directed by the IRGC, according to the department.

Iran's foreign ministry said at the time in a statement carried by local media that the claim was a "repulsive" plot by Israel and Iranian opposition outside the country to "complicate matters between America and Iran."

US STRIKES IRAN NUCLEAR SITES - JUNE 2025

The United States attacked key Iranian nuclear sites in June 2025, joining Israel in the biggest Western military action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution, which prompted a threat of retaliation. The extent of the damage done remains disputed.

A day later, Iran launched a missile attack on an American air base in Qatar that caused no injuries, shortly after which the 12-day conflict with Israel ended.

SANCTIONS ON IRAN SNAP BACK - SEPTEMBER 2025

UN sanctions on Iran were reimposed in a move spearheaded by Western powers that China and Russia unsuccessfully tried to delay. Britain, France and Germany triggered the return of international sanctions over accusations that Tehran violated the 2015 nuclear deal.

DIPLOMACY CONTINUES - FEBRUARY 2026

Talks between both sides held on Friday in Oman were described by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as having gotten off to a "good start", and are set to continue, although he warned "any dialogue requires refraining from threats and pressure."

Iran's leadership remains deeply worried Trump may carry out his threats to strike Iran after a US naval buildup in the region. Trump has said "bad things" will probably happen if a deal cannot be reached.

Despite the talks, the United States announced on Friday it was sanctioning 15 entities and 14 shadow-fleet vessels connected to illicit trade in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemical products.

