West Bank On Edge As Israeli Army Steps Up Vigil In Samaria Amid Regional Tensions

As the wider conflict across West Asia continues to fuel security concerns, tensions remain high in parts of the West Bank, particularly in the Israeli settlement regions of Samaria where the Israel Defense Forces has intensified patrols and surveillance operations.

NDTV travelled to Peduel in Samaria, where Israeli authorities say security forces are maintaining round the clock vigilance amid fears of infiltration attempts and attacks targeting Jewish communities in and around the West Bank.

Speaking to NDTV, David Ben Zion, Deputy Regional Council Head of Samaria Region, said the region continues to remain on edge due to repeated security threats and attacks in recent months.

According to him, Israeli forces have increased nightly patrols and operational activity across several sensitive zones in Samaria following what he described as repeated attempts to target Israeli civilians living in the area.

Ben Zion also alleged that the Palestinian Authority has failed to effectively contain anti-Israel militant activity in parts of the West Bank, forcing Israeli security agencies to maintain an elevated operational presence.

The area around Peduel remains one of the closely monitored sectors in the region because of its proximity to mixed population zones and strategic access routes. Israeli troops and local security teams continue to operate on high alert as fears of escalation persist amid the broader regional conflict.

Israeli military activity across the West Bank has increased significantly in recent months following multiple attacks, arrests and counter-terror operations carried out by the IDF across different sectors of Samaria.