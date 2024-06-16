'We Love You, Papa': Royal Children Celebrate Prince William On Father's Day

The picture was reportedly taken during a family trip last month.
Marking a milestone on their family's social media channels, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis penned a heartfelt message for their father, Prince William, on Father's Day. This sweet tribute, signed "G, C, & L," marked the first time the young royals had directly contributed to their parents' official social media presence. The post was accompanied by a heartwarming photograph, likely taken by their mother, the Princess of Wales, showcasing the close bond between Prince William and his children.
The post on X reads, "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day", followed by two red hearts.
The heartwarming photo, captured by Kate Middleton, shows a relaxed Prince William with his arms around his children, gazing out at the Norfolk coastline. The picture was reportedly taken during a family trip last month.
Earlier on Sunday, William shared his own Father's Day tribute to his father, King Charles III. The prince posted a photograph from his childhood, showing him playing football with the King in the gardens of Kensington Palace. The picture, taken on 12 June 1984, captures the nearly two-year-old prince smiling as he kicks a brightly coloured football. Just a few months after this photo was taken, William's younger brother, the Duke of Sussex, was born.
The post is personally signed off by the prince, with the caption: "Happy Father's Day, Pa."
The Father's Day post, featuring a football theme, could be a way to show support for the England team playing in Euro 2024 this evening.