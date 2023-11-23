'We Are So Back': OpenAI Co-Founder Greg Brockman Shares First Pic After Rejoining

He wrote in the caption, "We are so back."

OpenAI announced that it had reached an agreement to bring back Sam Altman as the Chief Executive Officer and appoint new board members after nearly all of its employees threatened to quit over his ouster. The company's President and co-founder Greg Brockman has also rejoined after a chaotic period that highlighted deep tensions at the heart of the Artificial Intelligence community. In a post on X, the company said, "We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo." Further, they stated that they are working on the details of the agreement. After rejoining the firm, Mr Brockman recently shared a picture of himself with his colleagues. He wrote in the caption, "We are so back."

In the picture, all the employees can be seen smiling after a dramatic five-day period. His post instantly went viral on social media and amassed over 9.2 million views and 49,000 likes.

we are so back pic.twitter.com/YcKwkqdNs5 — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 22, 2023

OpenAI's official X handle also commented on the picture and said, "OpenAI is nothing without its people."

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma added, "It seems like the whole world is celebrating with you guys! Hats off to @satyanadella for being an extraordinary leader. Saved own investment, incredible #OpenAI team, and protected AGI's future. #BeLikeSatya

"Awesome picture. Keep it forever," said a user.

"What a weekend. Now enjoy Thanksgiving," commented another person.

A third added, "now THAT'S what company culture should look like. can't wait to see what you build next Greg."

"This is what the dream team looks like, happy faces and happy founders. and looks Sam's already working on something."

In another post, he shared a picture of his company laptop and employee badge. He wrote in the caption "Good to be back."

good to be back pic.twitter.com/TjmsuhYJTC — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the board that fired Mr Altman from his role as CEO of the ChatGPT creator has been almost entirely replaced following a rebellion by employees, cementing his position at the helm of the firm. The sole survivor in the boardroom in the new Altman era is Adam D'Angelo, the CEO of question-and-answer site Quora.

He will be joined by ex-Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and by former US Treasury Secretary and president of Harvard University, Larry Summers.

