The FBI has launched a query into the reported bomb threats.

World | | Updated: December 14, 2018 01:48 IST
Wave Of Bomb Threats Reported Across US

Similar wave of threats to schools and other buildings occurred about a year ago. (Representative)


Dozens of bomb threats were received on Thursday across the United States, targeting news outlets, government buildings, banks and other businesses, NBC News reported, citing various local media and police department accounts.

The FBI has launched a query into the reported bomb threats, noting that a similar wave of threats to schools and other public buildings occurred about a year or more ago, but the authenticity of the latest batch was not immediately confirmed, a law enforcement official told Reuters.

The New York Police Department said in a Twitter message that it does not consider the threats to be credible at this time.



