Watching Television As Children Linked To High Blood Pressure And Obesity As Adults, Claims Study

A new study has said that the amount of time children spend watching screens instead of engaging in physical activities like sports, hiking, or gardening could be connected to health issues in adulthood. The research, which followed hundreds of children in New Zealand from 1973 until they reached the age of 45, found that those who spent more time watching television experienced less efficient oxygen use during exercise, higher blood pressure, and increased rates of obesity in mid-adulthood. Even after considering factors like sex, childhood body mass index, and family economic status, these health effects were still evident.

However, the study's author, Dr Bob Hancox, clarifies that the research cannot definitively prove that watching TV directly caused these health issues. Nonetheless, there are plausible reasons for the correlation between screen time and health problems, he added. For instance, children with more screen time may be less physically active due to the sedentary nature of watching TV. Additionally, exposure to advertisements for unhealthy foods during screen time might lead to poorer eating habits.

"If you're sitting watching TV, you're not being active and therefore that increases your risk of being overweight and being less fit," Dr Hancox was quoted as saying by CBS News.

The study's relevance extends to today's context, even though screen time options were more limited in the 1970s. Experts believe the findings offer crucial guidance for parents in managing screen time for their children.

"This really highlights the importance of critical development years. To emphasise - from a structural societal level, systems level, the need to set up programs, schooling, and support to allow parents to be successful in helping their children be more physically active," Dr Veronica Johnson, an assistant professor specialising in obesity medicine, told the outlet.

Reflecting on the study, experts in the US said that parents should monitor their children's screen usage closely. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends limiting unnecessary screen time, viewing screens together with children, and focusing on content and communication around screen time to support emotional, social, brain, and identity development.

"Screen time is inevitable. It's important to set some guidelines or expectations for your children as far as when you should be using the screens and how the screens should be utilised," said Dr Johnson.

Experts suggest paying attention to factors associated with screen time that could lead to future problems, such as diet and physical activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests healthier alternatives like drinking water with fruit instead of sugary drinks, snacking on sliced vegetables, and using lemon juice, herbs, or no-salt spice blends to flavour meals instead of salt.

Increasing physical activity can be achieved by spending time in parks or incorporating activity into daily routines. Rather than driving, parents can walk with their children to school or commute to work on foot, where sidewalks are available.

While screens are ubiquitous in modern life, experts argue that screen time does not have to be inherently harmful for children. Developmentally appropriate educational programs, video chatting with family, and exercise videos can have positive benefits for families. Dr Amanda Velazquez, director of obesity medicine at Cedars-Sinai, emphasizes that finding a personalized meal plan that fits an individual's schedule, cultural preferences, and eating habits is crucial for long-term success in maintaining a healthy diet.