Watch: What Queen Elizabeth Did When Princess Anne Shrugged During Visit Of Trumps

While the Queen greeted the Trumps, Princess Anne was captured on camera standing in the doorway.

Following the announcement by Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch of the United Kingdom for seven decades, has passed away at the age of 96, condolences have been pouring in from all over the world.

Many old memories, pictures, quotes, and images of her are being shared by others in her loving memory.

One such instance occurred in 2019 when Princess Anne and Queen Elizabeth II were captured on camera appearing to be having a silent argument during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The 93-year-old Queen was shown on video greeting and shaking hands with Donald and Melania Trump, alongside Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and NATT Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Queen chastising Princess Anne for not greeting Trump and Anne not giving a single shit is the mood we all need to take into today pic.twitter.com/W5cCFlq2Ui — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 4, 2019

The Queen greets the First Lady and President of the United States before turning to look at her daughter, who appears unamused.

She requested that she welcome them. Princess Anne's response is a simple shrug.

The Monarch then appears to point at Trump while motioning for her daughter to join the receiving line.

Princess Anne stretches out her arms in response to these motions.

Social media users at the time observed this encounter, and the video immediately gained popularity.

On Twitter, the video has received numerous replies and has been seen more than 56 lakh times to date.

"You're never too old to get a side-eye from your mum." said one user.

Another person said: "This is delicious. #PrincessAnne"