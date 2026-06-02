Watch: Volcano Spews Lava For Hours Before Eruption Pauses In US

The ongoing Halemaumau eruption at the summit of Kilauea came to a sudden stop on June 1, 2026, after several hours of continuous lava activity. Officials said the eruption is currently paused following a long episode of lava fountaining, reported US Geological Survey.

According to the update, the eruption ended abruptly at 1:37 pm HST on June 1 after 9 hours of continuous lava fountaining from the north vent. The Halemaumau eruption has now recorded the highest number of fountain episodes ever seen in an episodic fountaining eruption.

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Officials noted that while some other eruptions have had additional episodes linked to changes in vent activity and location, this record applies only to episodic fountain events, reported US Geological Survey.

Most of the tephra produced during the eruption fell within the closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. However, sparse reticulite pieces measuring up to 1 inch (2 centimeters) in size were reported at the Uekahuna overlook and on Highway 11 west of the Namakanipaio campground.

Fine ash and Pele's hair were also reported from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in communities located to the northeast. These included Mauna Loa Estates, Ohia Estates, Volcano village, and Royal Hawaiian Estates.



