Watch: US Robbery Suspect Livestreams High-Speed Chase With Baby In The Back Seat

Deputies later indicated the suspect was the infant's father.

High drama was witnessed on Wednesday evening when an armed robbery suspect with an infant in the back seat, led law enforcement on a high-speed chase throughout Los Angeles County. The suspect even livestreamed parts of the dangerous chase on Instagram. As per CBS News Los Angeles, the pursuit began when the Hawthorne Police Department spotted a vehicle believed to be connected to an armed robbery in Beverly Hills, leading to a high-octane chase that blazed through the streets.

The suspect recklessly evaded police, speeding through red lights at over 60 mph and driving on the wrong side of the road during rush-hour traffic. During the chase, the suspect livestreamed himself evading the police, while a woman in the background pleaded with him to let her and their baby out of the car. However, it was not until much later that they were able to exit the car safely.

Watch the video here:

Full Instagram live he took from inside the vehicle during the police chase, you can hear the mother of the child cry begging for him to stop the car & the baby crying also. pic.twitter.com/84bdt5Jjb2https://t.co/gveJUoxklk — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 18, 2024

The pursuit concluded at a dead end in a Blair Hills neighbourhood. Deputies quickly secured the area, leading to a standoff, according to KTLA. He exited the car with the baby while a woman exited the rear passenger seat. He then hugged and kissed his girlfriend before ultimately surrendering to the authorities.

The suspect allegedly carjacked his girlfriend's car, according to the Sheriff's Department. The deputies said they were shocked to discover that the suspect had led them on a dangerous chase with his child in the car.

''It's crazy to think that not only is this guy driving like a madman, not only does he have his 2-month-old daughter in the car and his child's mother, but he's taking the time to get on his phone and livestream the whole thing. It goes beyond words when you meet an individual like that,'' Deputy Tony Lomedico said at a press conference.

Following the arrest, the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Daiyaan Henderson. He faces multiple charges, including carjacking and kidnapping in addition to armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff's department. Although the woman in the car was found to be the mother of his child and was not arrested, she was determined to be a victim in the incident.