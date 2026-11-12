Watch: US Army Sentinel Scolds Pete Hegseth And Aides For Laughing At Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

A US Army sentinel scolded Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and his top aides after some in the group were heard laughing and talking at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during a Veterans Day visit. The group had just completed posing for a group photo at the memorial, dedicated to unidentified dead service members, when the compound reverberated with their insensitive laughter.

“All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” the sentinel called out, stopping his patrol to face the group as they departed.

Hegseth was surrounded by his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh.

Quizzed about the incident, the chief Pentagon spokesman, Sean Parnell, said the soldier correctly reminded everyone to maintain decorum.

“The Secretary and the entire Department have always honoured and will always honour the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum,” Parnell said.

The incident comes in the backdrop of Hegseth narrowly avoiding impeachment. House Republicans were able to block the effort to impeach the defence secretary.

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What Is Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier?

Located in Arlington, Virginia, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is one of the most sacred war memorials in the US. It marks the last resting place of an unknown soldier who was killed in World War I. Since 1948, a soldier assigned to The Old Guard or the 3rd Infantry Regiment, has guarded the tomb around the clock, irrespective of the weather.

Foreign dignitaries, presidents, public figures and politicians frequently visit the Tomb to pay their respects to American service members.