Facing Impeachment, Pete Hegseth Makes A "Punish Own Warriors" Remark

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth contested the impeachment effort against him and said that it tells the US' enemies that the country "punishes its own warriors".

He said in his first media briefing since May that “in the 250 years of our American republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations" as he pushed back against impeachment threat initiated by outgoing Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie.

Hegseth is facing impeachment threat over his handeling of the the US' ongoing war with Iran.

The resolution, filed by Kentucky's Massie who lost his primary to an opponent, has set the stage for a vote to remove Hegseth from the Trump administration after Republicans faced a crushing defeat in recently held midterm elections.

Targeting Massie, Hegseth said on Tuesday that that the move against him was being led by "disgruntled and defeated" Congressman over "policy disagreements".

"It's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment. Time for one man's final days in Congress to try to do damage to this president. It's a farce, and it's a stunt, and everybody knows it," Hegseth said.

Justifying the US' war against Iran, that has received much flak globally and has costed the Republicans heavily, Hegseth said that "history will judge the Iran war quite differently than conventional wisdom right now".

"We didn't start this war. Iran did 47 years ago," he said.