Watch: Ukraine Tank 'Snipes' Russian Military Vehicle Through Building

The shell that was fired even travels through a partially destroyed building before hitting its target

The Ukrainian National Guard have shared a video which shows a tank firing and shooting a Russian armored vehicle at a considerable distance. The video shows a Ukrainian tank moving up through a war torn city before coming to a halt. It then suddenly opens fire on a stationary military vehicle located quite far away, hitting it and destroying it. The shell that was fired even travels through a partially destroyed building before hitting its target.

#Ukraine: Video showing a tank operated by the 4th Rapid Reaction Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard hitting a Russian/separatist BMP in Rubizhne, #Luhansk Oblast. It is destroyed, as can be expected. pic.twitter.com/TKEa4DSSNR — ???????? Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) April 18, 2022

The Ukrainian National Guard issued a statement saying “Rubizhne in Luhansk region was destroyed by constant air strikes and enemy artillery shelling. Our soldiers are firing vehicles with unrealistic efforts,” as reported by TheIndependent.

President Vladimir Putin has said he launched the military operation on February 24 to save Russian speakers in Ukraine from a "genocide" carried out by a "neo-Nazi" regime.

He recognised the independence of two self-proclaimed separatist republics in Donetsk and Luhansk shortly before the invasion began. In recent weeks, Moscow's military campaign has refocused on the eastern region of Donbas, which pro-Kremlin separatists have partly controlled since 2014.

"We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram late Monday. "No matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here, we will fight. We will defend ourselves."

Ahead of the widely anticipated advance, Ukrainian authorities had urged people in Donbas to flee west to escape. More evacuations are needed from the Luhansk region however, as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Saturday. He said that some 30% of people still remain in settlements across the region and have been asked to evacuate.