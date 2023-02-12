Video: Nurses Stay At Hospital To Protect Newborns As Quake Hits Turkey

The nurses are seen holding the baby incubators firmly

A video of two Turkish nurses going out of their way to protect infants during the 7.7 magnitude earthquake has surfaced online. The clip was recorded on the CCTV camera at a hospital in Gaziantep. The nurses - identified as Devlet Nizam and Gazwl Caliskan - decided to protect the babies in the neonatal intensive care unit instead of vacating the building when the earthquake tremors were felt.

In the clip, the nurses enter the intensive care unit as soon as things start to shake up. The two are seen holding the baby incubators firmly. Their efforts prevented the incubators from tripping over.

The video was shared on Twitter by Turkey politician Fatma Sahin

Sağlıkçılarımız şahane insanlar👏#GaziantepBüyükşehir İnayet Topçuoğlu Hastanemiz yenidoğan yoğun bakım ünitesinde, 7.7'lik #deprem esnasında minik bebekleri korumak için Hemşire Devlet Nizam ve Gazel Çalışkan tarafından gösterilen gayreti anlatacak kelime var mı?



🌹🌼💐👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/iAtItDlOwb — Fatma Şahin (@FatmaSahin) February 11, 2023

Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake demolished several buildings, killing more than 28,000 people and leaving millions homeless.

Thousands of rescue workers are still scouring through flattened buildings after a massive earthquake left a trail of destruction in Syria and Turkey.