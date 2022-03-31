Watch: Mesmerising Timelapse Of The Sun In Ultraviolet Light, Captured Over The Course Of A Month

The 59-second video has been viewed by 1.9 million users.

Photos and videos of the Sun are among the most beautiful spectacles in nature. However, such views appear even more magnificent from space. A stunning image of a timelapse of the Sun can be seen in a video uploaded on Twitter.

The timelapse in “ultraviolet light, captured by the SDO spacecraft over the course of a month” is seen in a video published on the handle ‘Wonder of Science'. So far, the 59-second video has been viewed by 1.9 million users. More than 68,000 people have also liked it.

A subsequent tweet adds, “Created using images captured in combined wavelengths of 171, 193 and 211 angstrom, during October 2014.”

This isn't the first time ‘Wonder of Science' has shared a video of the Sun. It had uploaded another timelapse video a few days ago, of the setting sunset from space. The Sun is seen setting behind the Earth in this timelapse, after which the other part of the planet and the International Space Station are immersed in darkness.

Since its launch in 2010, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), has probed how the Sun creates solar activity and controls space weather, which has an impact on the entire solar system, including the Earth. The observations made by the SDO on the Sun have greatly advanced our understanding of our nearest star, from its interior to its atmosphere, magnetic field, and energy production.

In 2020, NASA had released a 10-year timelapse that included photographs collected at a wavelength of 17.1 nanometers, “which is an extreme ultraviolet wavelength that shows the Sun's outermost atmospheric layer — the corona”, to commemorate the SDO's 10-year anniversary. The video compresses a decade of the Sun into 61 minutes by compiling one photo every hour.

The SDO takes a picture of the Sun every 0.75 seconds. So far, it has collected over 425 million high-resolution photographs of the Sun from its orbit around the Earth, totalling 20 million gigabytes of data.