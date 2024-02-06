Watch: Swan, Owned By King Charles, Blocks Train Tracks In London

Swans hold a special protected status in the UK

Commuters at London's Bishop Stortford station experienced a delay exceeding 15 minutes when a swan unexpectedly leapt onto the train tracks, causing disruptions to the services. Fortunately, the bird took flight and left after a 15-minute interval, allowing the regular train operations to resume. This incident occurred on January 30 and is one of several instances where swans have impacted train services in the UK.

Swans hold a special protected status in the UK, unlike other birds or animals. All unmarked swans in the country are considered the property of the monarchy. Harming or taking a swan is treated as theft against the UK's monarchy, leading both the general public and authorities to exercise caution and refrain from using force with these "royal" birds. Moreover, causing harm to a swan constitutes a wildlife-related offence.

Since the 12th century, the British Crown has claimed ownership of swans, a measure initially taken to safeguard them from poachers. During the zenith of the monarchy, a decree restricted swan ownership to the affluent, who would distinguish their swans through small marks or nicks on their beaks. Any unmarked swan automatically became the property of the royal household. Presently, only the reigning monarch of the UK is permitted to consume swan, though it's noteworthy that swans are no longer part of banquets or culinary offerings. The UK monarch also holds the honorary title of "Seigneur of the Swans."

A video capturing the swan leisurely walking on the tracks at Bishop Stortford station, while onlookers watch helplessly, is gaining traction on social media.

See the video:



Many users on the internet are criticising the British for still following the outdated laws related to the monarchy.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "If it was a cow blocking road in India it would be considered as Height of Backwardness although Cows are moved to another side of the road in India but these Anglicised guys would still be yapping about it but are deadly silent when something like this happens in the UK. Lol Stop your train because SWAN can't be touched. People who lecture India on superstitions are absent here."

Another user wrote, "Boss: why are you late? Me: A duck stood in front of my train."

"It's a good "law" that protects these silly birds because they're a bit delicate and dumb. You shouldn't go near a Swan anyway they are aggressive, and they can injure you. Big fan of this law," the third user wrote.