Watch: Snowboarder Tumbles Down Ski Path After Falling Off Lift In Hungary, Leaves 4 Injured

The skier tumbled down and caused many others to fall.

Multiple skiers were injured after a snowboarder tumbled downhill and crashed into them while using a tow lift in Hungary. The incident took place last week when the teenager was riding the Rosenkranz lift at Austrian ski resort Kreischberg, according to a report in Metro. He was being pulled up the slope by mechanised bars installed on the mountain, but it slipped out from between his legs. The unnamed snowboarder tried to grab the bar with his hands but couldn't as the lift was at its steepest point. He slipped off the lift and began sliding back down the piste.

The skiers behind him were knocked off one by one, as seen in the video, as the snowboarder continues to gain speed.

The incident was reported to the Alpine Service of the Murau District Police Command and the 18-year-old was arrested, Metro further said in its report.

At least four skiers were injured, said the outlet. One of them had injuries serious enough for the authorities to press a rescue helicopter into service.

Three others were admitted to a local hospital in Friesach.

The locals quoted by Metro said that instead of helping the fallen skiers, the snowboarder ran away from the site of the incident. The affected skiers then filed a complaint against him.

The police then launched a manhunt, according to Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung. It is not clear what charges he may face.

The video of the incident appeared on TikTok and a number of other social media platforms, with users demanding action against the skier for his inability to ride the tow lift.

But some users came out in his defence, saying that the t-shaped bar can cause issues.