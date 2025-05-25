5 Skiers Found Dead In Southwest Switzerland

Five skiers were found dead near Switzerland's Rimpfischhorn mountain on Sunday, after emergency services were alerted a day earlier to some abandoned skis at an altitude of about 4,000m, the prosecutors' office in Canton Valais said in a statement.

Rescue workers found the bodies near the Adlergletscher glacier, after air and ground searches in the area in southwest Switzerland near the border with northern Italy.

The identities of the five have not been confirmed yet, and further investigations have been launched, the prosecutors said.

