Watch: Skies Glow Red In Western Australia Amid Dust Storm Ahead Of Cyclone Narelle

The sky over parts of Western Australia, most notably in Shark Bay and Denham, turned a dramatic and eerie blood-red due to massive dust storms triggered by Tropical Cyclone Narelle. The "apocalyptic" visual was caused by the cyclone's powerful winds lofting iron-rich red soil and dust into the atmosphere. The dense concentration of fine dust particles scattered shorter blue wavelengths of light, allowing only the longer red wavelengths to pass through, creating a deep crimson glow that blotted out the sun.

Residents reported daylight being erased within minutes, visibility dropping to near zero, and air becoming thick with dust. While the red skies were most prominent in the Gascoyne region (Shark Bay), the broader storm system impacted the Pilbara coast, including towns like Exmouth and Karratha.

The videos also sparked accusations of editing trickery. Some claimed the scene looked too dramatic to be real, prompting others to add "no filter" captions to their shares. Others argued the colour had been boosted, fuelling the debate.

🚨🇦🇺 The sky turned blood red across Western Australia as Tropical Cyclone Narelle pushed dust through the air.



Between the meteors and now this, 2026 is giving very biblical vibes and we're only in March...pic.twitter.com/Fc6jcHmbES https://t.co/OUTQHM5NBl — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 28, 2026

Apocalyptic orange skies engulf Shark Bay, Western Australia as Tropical Cyclone Narelle closes in turning day into a haunting orange haze pic.twitter.com/LkOjh8YSGi — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) March 28, 2026





About Cyclone Narelle

Cyclone Narelle has been a rare and persistent "triple-strike" storm, crossing multiple Australian states. It first hit Queensland's Cape York Peninsula on March 20, moved through the Northern Territory, and then re-intensified over the Indian Ocean before reaching Western Australia.

It reached Category 4 strength with wind gusts exceeding 200 km/h, causing structural damage such as ripped-off roofs in Exmouth and Coral Bay. As of March 29, Narelle has been downgraded to a Category 3 system and is expected to weaken further into a subtropical low as it moves southeast toward the southern coast of WA.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said, "In many cases it will be the strongest wind people have experienced in this part of the state for a long, long time."

Despite the eerie red skies, experts say it's not uncommon - a similar event in 2009 turned Sydney's skies orange. Natural wind erosion, exacerbated by drought, is behind these dramatic scenes. Although the cyclone has since been downgraded, authorities warn conditions remain dangerous, with emergency alerts still in place.