Watch: Saare Jahan Se Plays At White House, Pani Puri Served To Guests

A group of musicians playing Muhammad Iqbal's legendary song Saare Jahan Se Achha in the corridors and stewards serving pani puris in the lawns is how the White House celebrated the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Heritage Month on Monday.

The event marked 25 years since the inception of the White House Initiative and the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. Leaders from five presidential administrations came together for the first time to honour this significant milestone and recognise the contributions of AA and NHPI communities to American society.

Indian-American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria shared glimpses from inside the White House which showed a dazzling display of celebration of minority communities and their lives in the US.

Saare Jahan Se accha Hindustan Hamara played at White House AANHPI heritage celebration hosted by President Joe Biden with VP Harris. Paanipuri and Khoya dish was also served.

"From Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders whose ancestors have called their lands home for hundreds of years to Asian immigrants who have newly arrived and those whose families have been here for generations - AA and NHPI heritage has long been a part of the history of our great country and a defining force in the soul of our nation," US President Joe Biden said.

President Biden reaffirmed his administration's commitment to advancing equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities through concrete actions.