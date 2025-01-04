Watch: RRM-TD, India's First Space Robotic Arm, In Action Onboard POEM4

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has showcased its first-ever space robotic arm, RRM-TD, in action aboard the POEM4 platform. A short clip shared by the space agency shows the robotic arm's precise movements and various operational stages as it works in space.

The video begins with a text overlay that reads, "Unlocking and lifting from base position," marking the arm's initial movement. As the robotic arm continues its motion, the next message highlights, "Arm manipulation with 7 actuators," demonstrating its capability for complex tasks.

The footage progresses to show the arm in action with "POEM deck imaging operation" and "positioning using visual serving," a technique that uses visual information to control a robot's motion. In the final moments, the arm returns to its base position, with the text reading "Locking to base position."

Throughout the sequence, the arm's precise and controlled movements showcase its functionality in space. ISRO captioned the post, "#RRM_TD, India's first space robotic arm, is in action onboard #POEM4! A proud #MakeInIndia milestone in space robotics."

Take a look at the clip here:

The POEM4 mission, part of the PSLV-C60 SpaDeX mission, uses the fourth stage of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) to create a special platform for scientific experiments. This platform, the PS4-Orbital Experiment Module (POEM), allows scientists to carry out microgravity experiments in space for up to three months. These experiments help test new technologies for future space missions.

One of the most exciting aspects of the POEM4 mission is that it carries biological experiments into space for the first time on an Indian-made rocket. The PSLV will carry out three biological experiments with living cells, which is a difficult task because space is a harsh environment.

Keeping living organisms alive in space requires special life support systems in small containers, and data must be collected remotely. ISRO is providing the PSLV's fourth stage to researchers for these space experiments.