Watch: Protester Throws Cake At Volkswagen Chairman During Shareholder Meeting

Mr Poetsch at the shareholders meeting.

German carmaker Volkswagen's annual shareholder meeting in Berlin was disrupted by angry protesters and one of them threw an object that appeared to be cake at the company's Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, as per a report in Germany's Deutsche Welle. The incident took place on Wednesday.

As per the outlet, roughly 10 activists, including a topless woman with the phrase "Dirty Money" painted on her back, interrupted Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume's speech and were later escorted out by the security personnel.

Further, a cake were thrown in the direction where board member Wolfgang Porsche was sitting during Mr Poetsch's address. Soon, Mr Poetsch also saw a cake coming towards him and successfully dodged it.

Several photos and videos circulating on social media show a white, gooey substance resembling pastry or cake stuck to the front of the podium behind which Mr Porsche was sitting.

Additionally, climate protesters were stopped by police from gluing themselves to the ground on the square outside the meeting.

"The science is clear: The emissions from Volkswagen's planned car sales are beyond planetary limits," was the message held up by activists from the group Scientist Rebellion, who stood outside the hall with several others to put pressure on Europe's largest car manufacturer to reduce its carbon footprint.

The activists were also protesting against the company's factory in China's Xinjiang province and accused Volkswagen of "turning a blind eye to human rights abuses in the region". However, the carmaker has stated that the plant in Xinjiang it runs with partner company SAIC does not contain any evidence of human rights violations.

As per news agency AFP, China's Communist Party is accused of detaining over one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the far-western region as part of a years-long crackdown, as well as running labour camps.