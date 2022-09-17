Video: Queen's Grandchildren Stand Vigil, Prince Harry In Military Attire

Prince William and Harry both turned up in ceremonial military uniforms.

Prince William and Harry, along with their cousins, stood guard around Queen Elizabeth's coffin at London's historic Westminster Hall in a solemn vigil honouring Britain's longest-serving monarch.

King Charles III's sons Princes William and Harry were joined by Prince Andrew's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Princess Anne's children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and Prince Edward's children Louise and James.

The Queen's grandchildren hold a Vigil beside Her Majesty's coffin at Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/lChZW6OdIP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2022

The two sons of King Charles stood in silence at a 15-minute vigil in the vast Westminster Hall where the coffin has been lying since Wednesday, draped in the Royal Standard and with the bejewelled Imperial State Crown on top.

Thousands of people have been waiting for over 24 hours to file past the coffin and pay their respects to the Queen.

Earlier on Saturday, Charles and his heir William shook hands and greeted well-wishers in the queue, asking people how long they had been there and whether they were warm enough.

To cheers of "hip, hip, hurrah" and shouts of "God save the King", Charles and William spoke to mourners near Lambeth Bridge, as they neared the end of the massive line to see the lying-in-state in the historic Westminster Hall.