Watch: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Recall Their First Date In Netflix Docuseries

Netflix on Thursday announced the arrival of the documentary series 'Harry and Meghan' by releasing a short clip of the couple discussing their very first date in London.

"You were late," Meghan recalled to Prince Harry as they were interviewed side-by-side on a sofa. She also revealed how Prince Harry's tardiness almost put her off him because she did not want to date "one of those guys who have so much of an ego that any girl would sit waiting for a half hour for you".

But Prince Harry, who told Meghan at the time that he was stuck in traffic, admitted that he was panicking. "I was freaking out. I was sweating," he said.



Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume I: Now Streaming. pic.twitter.com/SEv8AqGZhR — Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2022

Further, in the documentary series, Prince Harry said that he arrived at the date as a "hot, sweaty red ball of a mess". Meghan also revealed that after his arrival she also realised he was "genuinely so embarrassed and late".

The first volume of 'Harry and Meghan' is available to stream on Netflix. The six-part docuseries sheds light on the couple's love story and their lives in the royal family.

In previously released trailers, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he was worried for his wife and thought that she would end up like his late mother, Princess Diana. He said that he feared that "history would repeat itself" when he married Meghan.

Prince Harry spoke about the history of bad treatment against women who enter the royal family. "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy," Prince Harry said in the trailer. "No one knows the full truth, we know the full truth," he added.

The second volume, containing the last three episodes, will be released on December 15.