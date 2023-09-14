Watch: Nigerian Man Sets World Record For Climbing Tower With Ball On Head

Tonye Solomon says he wanted to set this record to challenge himself.

In Bayelsa State, Nigeria, Tonye Solomon accomplished a remarkable feat by ascending 150 steps to reach the summit of a 250-foot (76-metre) radio mast while skillfully balancing a football on his head. Guinness World Records (GWR) officially announced this achievement on its website, noting that Solomon achieved this record-setting feat in August.

"I wanted to set this record to challenge myself and "inspire others to do great things," Tonye told GWR.

The website mentioned that Tonye Solomon spent two months training for it, using all his free time to practice until he was confident that he would not fail. During the record attempt, Tonye was seemingly unfazed by the steep ascent, taking just 12 and a half minutes to complete the climb.

"I was astonished because it's never been done by anyone before," said Fish Jombo, a radio presenter who was part of the large crowd that gathered to watch the record attempt.

Tonye was so happy to have climbed all 150 steps that he threw the ball down and cheered with a big fist pump.

"It wasn't easy," he said. "I thank the Nigerian Civil Defence Bayelsa State Command for allowing me to use their facility for this."