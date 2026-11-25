In a comedic turn of events, a Benjamin Franklin impersonator appeared before a Boston court on Tuesday (Nov 23), dressed head to toe in full 'Founding Father' attire. The defendant, 66-year-old Timothy Kingman of Beacon Hill, was arrested on Hanover Street the previous afternoon. Officers took him into custody on two outstanding warrants during a coordinated sweep.

Kingman, who has dressed as Franklin for the last six years and given tours in the city, was committed to his craft when he appeared for the arraignment alongside his lawyer, Nicholas Santiago.

The prosecutors informed the court that Kingman had two active warrants against his name, including an open assault and battery charge for a March 2 fight in the city's Jamaica Plain neighbourhood.

Santiago pleaded his client's case, highlighting that he was dealing with "alcohol issues" at the time of the alleged assault and added that the alleged victim hit a phone out of his hand. Santiago said Kingman had been sober since the alleged altercation, according to a report in CBS News.

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Prosecutors argued to hold Kingman on $500 bail, while Santiago pressed for his release and told the court that impersonating the Founding Father was Kingman's "source of income."

"That has been his source of income for the last six years and he's passionate about that," Santiago told the judge. "Pretty much every day for the last six years, he has been giving tours, doing research of Benjamin Franklin and he's had some success with that."

"It takes guts. He's committed. He wears the outfit. He deeply cares about Boston."