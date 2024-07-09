Watch: Major Bridge In New York Stuck Open Due To Extreme Heat

The incident caused major traffic delays during one of the hottest days of the year in New York

A New York City bridge that connects Manhattan to the Bronx became stuck open on Monday afternoon after hot summer weather caused it to overheat. Notably, the Third Avenue Bridge, built in 1898, crosses the Harlem River and serves as the link between the two boroughs. On Monday, temperatures hit 35°C, reportedly resulting in the metal machinery to overheat and swell.

According to Fox News, the metal on the 126-year-old bridge expanded due to extreme heat at about 3 p.m. and caused it to become stuck open. "[There was a] report of bridge stuck halfway open. Marine units standing by as well as land units,'' officials said.

Crews on boats spent hours spraying water onto the bridge to cool the metal so they could realign it with the road deck. Aerial footage showed FDNY boats spraying water onto the span and bottom of the open bridge to cool it.

Watch the video here:

Third Avenue Bridge Closed in All Directions Due to Overheating Equipment, Causing it to Become Stuck in the Open Position #NewYorkpic.twitter.com/GLT89m7j7I — William John (@Johnwilliam_123) July 9, 2024

As a result, traffic was halted on the one-lane structure, leaving multiple vehicles without any option to cross into Manhattan. The bridge reopened for vehicles in both directions around 6:40 p.m. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Update: The Third Avenue Bridge is now open for vehicles in both directions. https://t.co/QFLaIaPPKM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 8, 2024

This is New York's second heatwave this summer. As per Metro, a heat advisory is currently in effect for Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Northern Queens, Staten Island, and Southern Queens Counties until 8 pm on Wednesday.