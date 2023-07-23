Video: Crane Damages New York's Brooklyn Bridge While Passing Under It

The accident also did not result in any reported injuries.

A crane on a barge ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, shattering a steel beam on the iconic New York City structure on Wednesday, July 19, as per a report in CBS News.

Authorities claimed that despite a crack or a dent in the beam, the bridge did not suffer any structural harm. The accident also did not result in any reported injuries.

A video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, a crane is seen being raised as the boat passes under the bridge. In a few seconds, it is seen getting caught in the track system.

A crane barge traveling underneath the Brooklyn Bridge struck the bridge damaging an I-beam underneath its iconic Gothic frame Wednesday. The damage was not structural and “didn't impact the integrity” of New York City's oldest and most storied suspension bridge pic.twitter.com/i1mA9dZv7G — CryptoCloud (@CryptoCloud_k) July 21, 2023

"A crane barge was travelling underneath the bridge and a crane struck a track system underneath the bridge for the maintenance," Michelle Krupa from the Coast Guard Operations Unit told the outlet.

The New York City Fire Department also stated that the force of the collision did not "impact the integrity of the bridge".

The historic Brooklyn Bridge, famous for its stone arches, has six lanes of traffic and a shared route for pedestrians and bicycles. As of 2018, the Brooklyn Bridge witnessed approximately 116,000 vehicles, 30,000 pedestrians, and 3,000 cyclists per day, as per New York City's government website.

The 19th-century engineering marvel was designed by John A. Roebling. Its construction began in 1869 and was completed in 1883. It connects Manhattan and Brooklyn by spanning the East River in the United States.

The bridge was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1964 and a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark in 1972, according to New York City's government website.