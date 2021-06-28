Watch: Loud Cheers For Scientist Who Designed Oxford Vaccine At Wimbledon

Professor Sarah Gilbert was seen seated in the prestigious Royal Box at the Centre Court.

The order of play for day one of Wimbledon was action-packed with games featuring defending champion Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray but those for whom the audience cheered loudest were seated outside the court.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, who has designed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid, and the staff of the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK got a rousing ovation on the opening day of the tennis championship.

The announcer said that throughout the coming fortnight, individuals and representatives of organisations who have significantly contributed in the nation's response to the pandemic and made the tournament possible have been invited to the prestigious Royal Box at the Centre Court.

"Today they include leaders who have developed the anti-Covid vaccine, NHS," said the announcer as the audience started applauding. The claps kept getting louder as people gradually got on their feet. Seated in the Royal Box, Professor Gilbert is seen smiling in the video tweeted by Wimbledon's official handle.

An opening day on Centre Court with a difference...



A special moment as we say thank you to those who have played such an important role in the response to COVID-19#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/16dW1kQ2nr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021

The announcer went on to mention NHS medical staff who led clinical trials as well as those engaged in critical care, nursing staff and workers in the community.

Also honoured on the occasion was the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, who won hearts with a Covid fundraising drive before succumbing to the infection in February.

"He was a national inspiration, raising 33 million pounds for the NHS when he challenged himself to walk 100 laps of his garden as he approached his 100th birthday. He sadly passed away in February this year but we are delighted to have with us today one of the daughters of Captain Sir Tom Moore," the announcer said, as the audience broke into another round of applause.